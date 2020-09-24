Mac4Ever Refurb Guide d'achat Apple - Des conseils sur toute la gamme Apple Débuter sur Mac
Une mise à jour combo pour Catalina et des MàJ de sécurité pour High Sierra/Mojave
Une mise à jour combo pour Catalina et des MàJ de sécurité pour High Sierra/Mojave

Apple propose aujourd'hui la mise à jour combo de macOS Catalina 10.15.7, regroupant l'ensemble des évolutions du système depuis sa sortie. Disponible gratuitement en téléchargement direct sur la page officielle, le programme demandera 4,82 Go d'espace de stockage disponible sur une machine compatible.

Cupertino déploie également les mises à jour de sécurité 2020-005 pour High Sierra (2,12 Go) et 2020-005 pour Mojave (1,69 Go) qui apportent aux systèmes les correctifs de sécurité offerts à Catalina avec la dernière version.

Télécharger macOS Catalina Combo 10.15.7



macOS Catalina 10.15.7 provides important security updates and bug fixes for your Mac.

• Resolves an issue where macOS would not automatically connect to Wi-Fi networks
• Fixes an issue that could prevent files syncing through iCloud Drive
• Addresses a graphic issue that may occur on iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020) with Radeon Pro 5700 XT

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices. For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
Conseils d'achat

  • Macintosh

  • iPhone, iPad & iPod

iMac 27" 5k Indicateur vert Informations 08/2020 2099 € L'iMac 27" (Retina) a été mis à jour en août 2020 : nouveaux CPU/GPU, Webcam 1080p et écran mat en option : il s'agit de la dernière génération sous processeur Intel ! N'hésitez pas à lire notre test pour avoir plus d'info ! Les iMac sont généralement renouvelés une fois par an.
iMac 21,5" 4k Indicateur orange Informations 03/2019 1499 € L'iMac 21,5" (Retina) a été mis à jour le 18 mars 2019 avec des modèles Coffee Lake ( 6 à 8 coeurs) et des GPU Radeon Vega. Les iMac ne sont mis à jour qu'une fois tous les 12/18 mois en moyenne. Cependant, Apple ne les a pas mis à jour durant l'été 2020... Peut-être une version ARM d'ici la fin de l'année ?
Apple TV 4k Indicateur rouge Informations 09/2017 199 € L'Apple TV 4k est une petite évolution de l'Apple TV pour les téléviseurs 4k. Il gère le HDR, le HDMI 2a et tous les codecs récents. Si vous avez une télévision OLED 4k, il s'agit du modèle idéal. Son prix est raisonnable par rapport à la version HD, qui reste au catalogue. Attention, une rumeur évoque un modèle plus puissant pour la fin 2019.
iMac Indicateur rouge Informations 06/2017 1299 € L'iMac 21,5" (non Retina) a été mis à jour le 5 juin 2017 avec Thunderbolt 3 et puces Kaby-Lake. On attendait des modèles Coffee Lake (à 6 coeurs) d'ici le courant du printemps/été 2019 mais Apple n'a pas renouvelé cette version.. qui ne vaut plus vraiment le coup en 2019.
iMac Pro Indicateur rouge Informations 12/2017 5499 € L'iMac Pro est actuellement le Mac le plus puissant du marché, même s'il a déjà 2 bonnes années d'existence. Apple a rajouté une petite option GPU Vega 64X et 256Go de RAM courant mars 2019, mais rien de bien folichon. N'hésitez pas à consulter nos tests et nos vidéos avant de vous décider ! A noter qu'Apple va sortir un Mac Pro fin 2019, donc si vous n'êtes pas trop pressé, il sera + modulaire...
Mac Mini Indicateur orange Informations 10/2018 899 € Le Mac mini a été mis à jour fin 2018 avec un tout nouveau CPU à 4 coeurs. Une mise à jour est souhaitable en 2020, que ce soit au niveau du CPU ou des SSD (MAJ : Apple a doublé le stockage en mi-2020). Attention toutefois, Apple laisse souvent "mourir" les Mac mini pendant plusieurs années. La prochaine version sera peut-être purement ARM (Apple Silicon) et dispo fin 2020, début 2021...
Mac Pro Indicateur vert Informations 12/2019 6499 € Le nouveau Mac Pro est enfin là ! Certes, sont prix est élevé, mais la cible est très claire : les ultra-pro. Vous pouvez acheter sans crainte, (presque) tout est modifiable dans le temps et les modules MPX sont proposés à part par Apple.
MacBook Pro 13" Indicateur vert Informations 05/2020 1499 € Le MacBook Pro 13" a été mis à jour le 04 mai 2020 avec les nouveaux claviers Magic Keyboard (enfin fiables) et des puces de 10e génération sur le haut de gamme. Vous pouvez acheter sans risque (regardez nos tests !), un modèle 14" est envisagé pour fin 2020 ou début 2021.
MacBook Pro 16" Indicateur vert Informations 11/2019 2699 € Le MacBook Pro 15" est remplacé par un modèle 16" le 13 novembre 2019 avec de nombreuses nouveautés : grosse batterie de 100Wh, clavier totalement revu, touche ESC physique, nouveau GPU AMD (5500M) et du stockage plus généreux. Apple propose depuis juin 2020 une option GPU (5600M) très puissante (voir notre test). Pas de MAJ probable avant fin 2020, voire début 2021.
MacBook Air Indicateur vert Informations 03/2020 1199 € Le MacBook Air a été mis à jour en mars 2020 : processeur à 4 coeurs, nouveau clavier (qui ne se bloque plus) et stockage doublé pour le même prix ! Cette nouvelle version est bien plus intéressante, n'hésitez pas à voir nos tests !
Apple TV 2015 Indicateur rouge Informations 10/2015 159 € L'Apple TV 2015 est sortie fin 2015 et Apple le garde au catalogue malgré l'arrivée de la version 4k. Avec en prime, une petite baisse de prix ! Si vous n'avez pas de TV 4k, cela reste une bonne affaire.
