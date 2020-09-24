Une mise à jour combo pour Catalina et des MàJ de sécurité pour High Sierra/Mojave

Cupertino déploie également les mises à jour de sécurité 2020-005 pour High Sierra (2,12 Go) et 2020-005 pour Mojave (1,69 Go) qui apportent aux systèmes les correctifs de sécurité offerts à Catalina avec la dernière version.
• Télécharger macOS Catalina Combo 10.15.7
macOS Catalina 10.15.7 provides important security updates and bug fixes for your Mac.
• Resolves an issue where macOS would not automatically connect to Wi-Fi networks
• Fixes an issue that could prevent files syncing through iCloud Drive
• Addresses a graphic issue that may occur on iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020) with Radeon Pro 5700 XT
Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices. For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
