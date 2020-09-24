Une mise à jour combo pour Catalina et des MàJ de sécurité pour High Sierra/Mojave

macOS Catalina 10.15.7 provides important security updates and bug fixes for your Mac.



• Resolves an issue where macOS would not automatically connect to Wi-Fi networks

• Fixes an issue that could prevent files syncing through iCloud Drive

• Addresses a graphic issue that may occur on iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020) with Radeon Pro 5700 XT



Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices. For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

