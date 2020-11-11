Apple avertit les développeurs iOS pour que leurs apps soient opérationnelles sur Mac

App Store Connect



Compatible iOS and iPadOS apps will automatically appear on the Mac App Store when the first Apple silicon Macs become available this year. However, we noticed the following issues with one or more of your apps that are opted in to appear.





The following apps may have issues running on Apple silicon Mac. If an app will not run on Mac, visit the app's Pricing and Availability section of App Store Connect and deselect Make this app available on Mac.



These apps may rely on functionality that is not present on Mac:



XXX

If your app relies on Core Location to function as intended, it may experience some issues on Mac.



Dès lors, il sera possible de-notamment que les développeurs l'autorisent. Apple avertit ce soir les éditeurs de ce cas de figure (par défaut, les apps pourront y être exécutées) et des éventuels problèmes rencontrés.Dans le message ci-dessous reçu par l'un d'entre eux,, ce qui risque de poser problème. Le timing reste toutefois serrés pour corriger et soumettre une nouvelle version d'ici demain soir !