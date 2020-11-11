Mac4Ever Refurb Guide d'achat Apple - Des conseils sur toute la gamme Apple Débuter sur Mac
Apple avertit les développeurs iOS pour que leurs apps soient opérationnelles sur Mac
Aujourd'hui à 21h20
Par
Comme vous le savez, les nouveaux Mac mini, MacBook Air et MacBook Pro 13" équipés de la puce M1 utilisent la même architecture de les appareils iOS.

Dès lors, il sera possible de faire tourner des apps iPhone/iPad nativement sur Mac, à condition que ces dernières répondent à certains critères -notamment que les développeurs l'autorisent. Apple avertit ce soir les éditeurs de ce cas de figure (par défaut, les apps pourront y être exécutées) et des éventuels problèmes rencontrés.

Dans le message ci-dessous reçu par l'un d'entre eux, Apple avertit par exemple que l'utilisation nécessaire de CoreLocation ne sera pas prise en charge sur macOS Big Sur, ce qui risque de poser problème. Le timing reste toutefois serrés pour corriger et soumettre une nouvelle version d'ici demain soir !

App Store Connect

Dear Developer,

Compatible iOS and iPadOS apps will automatically appear on the Mac App Store when the first Apple silicon Macs become available this year. However, we noticed the following issues with one or more of your apps that are opted in to appear.


The following apps may have issues running on Apple silicon Mac. If an app will not run on Mac, visit the app's Pricing and Availability section of App Store Connect and deselect Make this app available on Mac.

These apps may rely on functionality that is not present on Mac:

XXX
If your app relies on Core Location to function as intended, it may experience some issues on Mac.

If you have any questions, contact us.

Best regards,
The App Store team
