Apple propose la mise à jour combo de macOS Catalina 10.15.4 (4,73 Go)

macOS Catalina 10.15.4 introduces iCloud Drive folder sharing, Screen Time communications limits, Apple Music time-synced lyrics view, and more. The update also improves the stability, reliability, and security of your Mac.



Finder

• iCloud Drive folder sharing from Finder

• Controls to limit access only to people you explicitly invite, or to grant access to anyone with the folder link

• Permissions to choose who can make changes and upload files and who can only view and download files



Screen Time

• Communication limits for controlling who your children can communicate with and be contacted by throughout the day and during downtime

• Playback control of music videos for your children



Music

• Time-synced lyrics view for Apple Music, including the ability to jump to your favorite part of a song by clicking a line in lyrics view



Safari

• Option to import Chrome passwords into your iCloud Keychain for easy AutoFill of your passwords in Safari and across all your devices

• Controls for duplicating a tab and for closing all tabs to the right of the current tab

• HDR playback support on compatible computers for Netflix content



App Store with Apple Arcade

• Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

• Recently played Arcade games appear in the Arcade tab so you can continue playing on iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV



Pro Display XDR

• Customized reference modes that you can tailor to specific workflow needs by selecting from several color gamut, white point, luminance, and transfer function options



Accessibility

• Head pointer preference for moving a cursor on the screen based on the precise movements of your head



This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements.

• High Dynamic Range output to HDR10-compatible third-party displays and TVs connected with DisplayPort or HDMI

• OAuth authentication support with Outlook.com accounts for improved security

• CalDav migration support when upgrading to iCloud reminders on a secondary device

• Resolves an issue where text copied between apps may appear invisible when Dark Mode is active

• Fixes an issue in Safari where a CAPTCHA tile may display incorrectly

• Resolves an issue where Reminders may send notifications for completed reminders

• Fixes an issue with screen brightness for the LG UltraFine 5K display after waking from sleep

