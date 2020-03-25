Mac4Ever Refurb Guide d'achat Apple - Des conseils sur toute la gamme Apple Débuter sur Mac
Apple propose la mise à jour combo de macOS Catalina 10.15.4 (4,73 Go)
Actu Dossiers Forum Photos/Podcasts Petites Annonces V.I.P.
5024 connectés
Toute l'actualité du monde Apple : iPhone, iPad, Mac et iPod

Apple propose la mise à jour combo de macOS Catalina 10.15.4 (4,73 Go)

Aujourd'hui à 10h06
Par
Apple propose aujourd'hui la mise à jour combo de macOS Catalina 10.15.4, regroupant l'ensemble des évolutions du système depuis sa sortie. Disponible gratuitement en téléchargement direct sur la page officielle, le programme demandera 4,73 Go d'espace de stockage disponible sur une machine compatible.

Cupertino déploie également les mises à jour de sécurité 2020-002 pour High Sierra (2,12 Go) et 2020-002 Mojave (1,63 Go) qui apportent aux systèmes les correctifs de sécurité offerts à Catalina avec la dernière version. Safari 13.1 est également disponible au téléchargement pour Mojave et High Sierra.

Télécharger macOS Catalina Combo 10.15.4


macOS Catalina 10.15.4 introduces iCloud Drive folder sharing, Screen Time communications limits, Apple Music time-synced lyrics view, and more. The update also improves the stability, reliability, and security of your Mac.

Finder
• iCloud Drive folder sharing from Finder
• Controls to limit access only to people you explicitly invite, or to grant access to anyone with the folder link
• Permissions to choose who can make changes and upload files and who can only view and download files

Screen Time
• Communication limits for controlling who your children can communicate with and be contacted by throughout the day and during downtime
• Playback control of music videos for your children

Music
• Time-synced lyrics view for Apple Music, including the ability to jump to your favorite part of a song by clicking a line in lyrics view

Safari
• Option to import Chrome passwords into your iCloud Keychain for easy AutoFill of your passwords in Safari and across all your devices
• Controls for duplicating a tab and for closing all tabs to the right of the current tab
• HDR playback support on compatible computers for Netflix content

App Store with Apple Arcade
• Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV
• Recently played Arcade games appear in the Arcade tab so you can continue playing on iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

Pro Display XDR
• Customized reference modes that you can tailor to specific workflow needs by selecting from several color gamut, white point, luminance, and transfer function options

Accessibility
• Head pointer preference for moving a cursor on the screen based on the precise movements of your head

This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements.
• High Dynamic Range output to HDR10-compatible third-party displays and TVs connected with DisplayPort or HDMI
• OAuth authentication support with Outlook.com accounts for improved security
• CalDav migration support when upgrading to iCloud reminders on a secondary device
• Resolves an issue where text copied between apps may appear invisible when Dark Mode is active
• Fixes an issue in Safari where a CAPTCHA tile may display incorrectly
• Resolves an issue where Reminders may send notifications for completed reminders
• Fixes an issue with screen brightness for the LG UltraFine 5K display after waking from sleep
Pictogramme forum
Consulter le forum «Discussions générales sur OS X»
partage email

Bon plan : iPhone 11 à 674€, iPhone Pro Max 256Go à 1269€ + bons d'achat

chargement des réactions

Réagissez à cette news !

Pour réagir directement dans le forum, cliquez ici.
Pour réagir, vous devez être identifié.
Si vous ne possédez pas de compte, créez-en un !
Identifiant :
Mot de passe :
Gras Italique Souligné Image URL Smiley confus Smiley cool Smiley M. Vert Smiley malsain Smiley mort de rire Smiley geek Smiley surpris
Important : soyez concis, courtois et pertinents. (plus d'infos ?) Les messages injurieux et hors sujet seront effacés. En cas de non respect de ces instructions, le compte d'un utilisateur pourra être bloqué sans préavis.
Pour toute erreur dans un article, merci de nous le signaler en nous contactant ici.

Conseils d'achat

  • Macintosh

  • iPhone, iPad & iPod

iMac 27" 5k Indicateur rouge Informations 03/2019 2099 € L'iMac 27" (Retina) a été mis à jour le 18 mars 2019 avec des modèles Coffee Lake ( 6 à 8 coeurs) et des GPU Radeon Vega. Vous pouvez acheter sans crainte, les iMac ne sont mis à jour qu'une fois tous les 12/18 mois en moyenne. Une mise à jour n'est pas à écarter début 2020 !
iMac 21,5" 4k Indicateur orange Informations 03/2019 1499 € L'iMac 21,5" (Retina) a été mis à jour le 18 mars 2019 avec des modèles Coffee Lake ( 6 à 8 coeurs) et des GPU Radeon Vega. Les iMac ne sont mis à jour qu'une fois tous les 12/18 mois en moyenne. Une mise à jour est donc probable autour du printemps 2020 ! En attendant, privilégiez plutôt le Refurb !
Apple TV 4k Indicateur rouge Informations 09/2017 199 € L'Apple TV 4k est une petite évolution de l'Apple TV pour les téléviseurs 4k. Il gère le HDR, le HDMI 2a et tous les codecs récents. Si vous avez une télévision OLED 4k, il s'agit du modèle idéal. Son prix est raisonnable par rapport à la version HD, qui reste au catalogue. Attention, une rumeur évoque un modèle plus puissant pour la fin 2019.
iMac Indicateur rouge Informations 06/2017 1299 € L'iMac 21,5" (non Retina) a été mis à jour le 5 juin 2017 avec Thunderbolt 3 et puces Kaby-Lake. On attendait des modèles Coffee Lake (à 6 coeurs) d'ici le courant du printemps/été 2019 mais Apple n'a pas renouvelé cette version.. qui ne vaut plus vraiment le coup en 2019.
iMac Pro Indicateur rouge Informations 12/2017 5499 € L'iMac Pro est actuellement le Mac le plus puissant du marché, même s'il a déjà 2 bonnes années d'existence. Apple a rajouté une petite option GPU Vega 64X et 256Go de RAM courant mars 2019, mais rien de bien folichon. N'hésitez pas à consulter nos tests et nos vidéos avant de vous décider ! A noter qu'Apple va sortir un Mac Pro fin 2019, donc si vous n'êtes pas trop pressé, il sera + modulaire...
Mac Mini Indicateur orange Informations 10/2018 899 € Le Mac mini a été mis à jour fin 2018 avec un tout nouveau CPU à 4 coeurs. Une mise à jour est souhaitable en ce démi/mi 2020, que ce soit au niveau du CPU ou des SSD, un peu justes pour le prix. Attention toutefois, Apple laisse souvent "mourrir" les Mac mini pendant plusieurs années
Mac Pro Indicateur vert Informations 12/2019 6499 € Le nouveau Mac Pro est enfin là ! Certes, sont prix est élevé, mais la cible est très claire : les ultra-pro. Vous pouvez acheter sans crainte, (presque) tout est modifiable dans le temps et les modules MPX sont proposés à part par Apple.
MacBook Pro 13" Indicateur rouge Informations 05/2019 1499 € Le MacBook Pro 13" (haut de gamme) a été mis à jour le 21 mai 2019, mais sans changement majeur : le CPU gagne 100MHz et Apple a installé un énième "nouveau" clavier censé régler le problème de blocage des touches. On espère une "vraie" nouvelle version en 2020. A noter que le modèle sans Touch Bar (entrée de gamme) a été remplacé par une version quad-core avec Touch Bar le 9 juillet 2019, plutôt intéressante malgré le SSD faiblard. Attention, un nouveau modèle sera surement présenté d'ici le printemps, avec le "nouveau" clavier intégré au 16".
MacBook Pro 16" Indicateur vert Informations 11/2019 2699 € Le MacBook Pro 15" est remplacé par un modèle 16" le 13 novembre 2019 avec de nombreuses nouveautés : grosse batterie de 100Wh, clavier totalement revu, touche ESC physique, nouveau GPU MAD (5500M) et du stockage plus généreux. Vous pouvez acheter sans risque, pas de MAJ prévue avant (au moins) le printemps 2020 !
MacBook Air Indicateur vert Informations 03/2020 1199 € Le MacBook Air a été mis à jour en mars 2020 : processeur à 4 coeurs, nouveau clavier (qui ne se bloque plus) et stockage doublé pour le même prix ! Cette nouvelle version est bien plus intéressante, n'hésitez pas à voir nos tests !
Apple TV 2015 Indicateur rouge Informations 10/2015 159 € L'Apple TV 2015 est sortie fin 2015 et Apple le garde au catalogue malgré l'arrivée de la version 4k. Avec en prime, une petite baisse de prix ! Si vous n'avez pas de TV 4k, cela reste une bonne affaire.
Téléchargez nos
applications mobiles
iphone app ipad app android app app mac os x
À découvrir sur Mac4Ever
b 1  b 2 
Mon Mac4Ever
Pour participer, vous devez être identifié.
Si vous ne possédez pas de compte, vous pouvez en créer un gratuitement !
Identifiant :
Mot de passe :
Sondage
Qu'attendez vous le plus d'une keynote en mars ?
3456 votes
app
A propos | Mentions légales | Infos Cookies | Contacts | Emploi | RSS | Apps