Mac4Ever Refurb Guide d'achat Apple - Des conseils sur toute la gamme Apple Débuter sur Mac
Des requêtes Siri retirées pour les Apps tierces à partir d'iOS 15
Actu Dossiers Forum Photos/Podcasts Petites Annonces V.I.P.
3290 connectés
Toute l'actualité du monde Apple : iPhone, iPad, Mac et iPod

Des requêtes Siri retirées pour les Apps tierces à partir d'iOS 15

Aujourd'hui à 11h21
Par
Certaines requêtes Siri pour les applications tierces ne fonctionneront plus avec iOS/iPadOS/tvOS 15, watchOS 8 et macOS Monterey.



Cupertino a prévenu officiellement les développeurs que certaines requêtes Siri disponibles pour les applications tierces ne seront plus prises en charge lors de la sortie des versions finales d'iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, watchOS 8 et macOS 12 Monterey cet automne. Si ces requêtes sont adressées à l'assistant virtuel d'Apple, ce dernier répondra simplement que la demande ne peut pas être traitée.

Les requêtes qui ne seront plus prises en charge incluent des options de configuration pour la voiture via CarPlay, certaines tâches pour les listes et les notes, des options de paiement, la recherche de photos, la réservation pour les trajets, les QR codes et les recherches d'historique d'appels en VoIP. Ces retraits pourraient s'expliquer par le faible intérêt des utilisateurs, ou le peu d'intégration au sein des applications, comme Uber qui a retiré la possibilité de faire appelle à Siri pour les réservations en 2018 après avoir proposé la fonctionnalité pendant quelques années.

CarPlay

Set Audio Source in Car: INSetAudioSourceInCarIntent
Set Climate Settings in Car: INSetClimateSettingsInCarIntent
Set Defroster Settings in Car: INSetDefrosterSettingsInCarIntent
Set Seat Settings in Car: INSetSeatSettingsInCarIntent
Save Profile in Car: INSaveProfileInCarIntent
Set Profile in Car: INSetProfileInCarIntent
Set Radio Station: INSetRadioStationIntent

Lists and Notes

Append to Note: INAppendToNoteIntent
Create Task List: INCreateTaskListIntent
Delete a Task: INDeleteTasksIntent

Payments

Pay a Bill: INPayBillIntent
Search for Bills: INSearchForBillsIntent
Transfer Money (between accounts): INTransferMoneyIntent

Photos

Search for Photos: INSearchForPhotosIntent
Start Photo Playback: INStartPhotoPlaybackIntent

Ride Booking

Note: While Siri functionality will be removed from the following intents, Maps functionality will continue to be supported.
List Ride Options: INListRideOptionsIntent
Request a Ride: INRequestRideIntent
Get the Ride Status: INGetRideStatusIntent
Cancel Ride: INCancelRideIntent
Send Ride Feedback: INSendRideFeedbackIntent

Visual Codes

Get Visual Code: INGetVisualCodeIntent

VoIP Calling

Search Call History: INSearchCallHistoryIntent
Pictogramme forum
Consulter le forum «Discussions générales sur l'iPhone»
partage email

Mercedes : un abonnement pour des roues directrices !

Dr Mario World tirera sa révérence en novembre sur mobiles

chargement des réactions

Réagissez à cette news !

Pour réagir directement dans le forum, cliquez ici.
Pour réagir, vous devez être identifié.
Si vous ne possédez pas de compte, créez-en un !
Identifiant :
Mot de passe :
Gras Italique Souligné Image URL Smiley confus Smiley cool Smiley M. Vert Smiley malsain Smiley mort de rire Smiley geek Smiley surpris
Important : soyez concis, courtois et pertinents. (plus d'infos ?) Les messages injurieux et hors sujet seront effacés. En cas de non respect de ces instructions, le compte d'un utilisateur pourra être bloqué sans préavis.
Pour toute erreur dans un article, merci de nous le signaler en nous contactant ici.

Conseils d'achat

  • Macintosh

  • iPhone, iPad & iPod

iMac Indicateur rouge Informations 06/2017 1299 € L'iMac 21,5" (non Retina) a été mis à jour le 5 juin 2017 avec Thunderbolt 3 et puces Kaby-Lake. On attendait des modèles Coffee Lake (à 6 coeurs) d'ici le courant du printemps/été 2019 mais Apple n'a pas renouvelé cette version.. qui ne vaut plus vraiment le coup en 2019.
iMac M1 4K Indicateur vert Informations 04/2021 1449 € LiMac M1 4K a été introduit en avril/mai 2021 avec l'arrivée de la puce M1 (ARM) et un tout nouveau design ! Ce modèle ne devrait pas évoluer avant une bonne année, mais des modèles de 32" sont attendus courant 2021 (puce M2 ?) si vous souhaitez plus de puissance, de connectique ou un écran plus grand.
iMac 27" 5K Indicateur orange Informations 08/2020 2099 € L'iMac 27" (Retina) a été mis à jour en août 2020 : nouveaux CPU/GPU, Webcam 1080p et écran mat en option : il s'agit de la dernière génération sous processeur Intel ! N'hésitez pas à lire notre test pour avoir plus d'info ! Les iMac sont généralement renouvelés une fois par an. Des versions ARM sont très attendues, sans doute pour l'été 2021 !
iMac Pro Indicateur rouge Informations 12/2017 5499 € L'iMac Pro fut à sa sortie le plus puissant du marché, remplacé depuis par le nouveau Mac Pro, qui risque de lui voler la vedette. L'iMac Pro semble depuis abandonné par la Pomme... Apple a rajouté une petite option GPU Vega 64X et 256Go de RAM courant mars 2019, mais rien de bien folichon. N'hésitez pas à consulter nos tests et nos vidéos avant de vous décider !
Mac Pro Indicateur orange Informations 12/2019 6499 € Le nouveau Mac Pro est enfin là ! Certes, sont prix est élevé, mais la cible est très claire : les ultra-pro. Vous pouvez acheter sans crainte, (presque) tout est modifiable dans le temps et les modules MPX sont proposés à part par Apple. Apple devrait proposer de nouvelles options (GPU au moins) en 2021 avec les dernières puces AMD... avant le passage ARM en 2022.
Mac Mini Indicateur vert Informations 11/2020 799 € Le Mac mini a été mis à jour fin 2020 avec la nouvelle puce ARM d'Apple M1 ! Plus puissant, également en GPU, le changement d'architecture impose quelques restriction : moins de programmes natifs pour l'instant et plus de compatibilité Windows ! Un conseil ? Lisez bien nos tests avant de vous décider !
MacBook Pro 13" Indicateur vert Informations 05/2020 1449 € Le MacBook Pro 13" a été mis à jour fin 2020 avec la nouvelle puce ARM d'Apple M1 ! Plus puissant, également en GPU, le changement d'architecture impose quelques restriction : moins de programmes natifs pour l'instant et plus de compatibilité Windows ! Un conseil ? Lisez bien nos tests avant de vous décider !
MacBook Pro 16" Indicateur orange Informations 11/2019 2699 € Le MacBook Pro 15" est remplacé par un modèle 16" le 13 novembre 2019 avec de nombreuses nouveautés : grosse batterie de 100Wh, clavier totalement revu, touche ESC physique, nouveau GPU AMD (5500M) et du stockage plus généreux. Apple propose depuis juin 2020 une option GPU (5600M) très puissante (voir notre test). Attention, une MAJ est probable début/mi-2021 avec une puce ARM.
MacBook Air Indicateur vert Informations 03/2020 1129 € Le MacBook Air a été mis à jour fin 2020 avec la nouvelle puce ARM d'Apple M1 ! Plus puissant, également en GPU, le changement d'architecture impose quelques restriction : moins de programmes natifs pour l'instant et plus de compatibilité Windows ! Un conseil ? Lisez bien nos tests avant de vous décider !
Apple TV HD Indicateur rouge Informations 10/2015 159 € L'Apple TV 2015 est sortie fin 2015 et Apple le garde au catalogue malgré l'arrivée de la version 4k. Avec en prime, une petite baisse de prix ! Si vous n'avez pas de TV 4k, cela reste une bonne affaire.
Apple TV 4K Indicateur vert Informations 05/2021 199 € L'Apple TV 4K évolue doucement, avec une nouvelle télécommande, une puce à A12 plus puissante et une meilleure gestion du HDR et des débits d'images élevés. En dehors de cela, l'update ne constitue pas une révolution : préférez un modèle sur le Refurb si votre TV 4K n'est pas ultra-récente, vous pouvez opter aussi pour la nouvelle télécommande séparément.
Téléchargez nos
applications mobiles
iphone app ipad app android app app mac os x
À découvrir sur Mac4Ever
b 1 
Mon Mac4Ever
Pour participer, vous devez être identifié.
Si vous ne possédez pas de compte, vous pouvez en créer un gratuitement !
Identifiant :
Mot de passe :
Sondage
Un iPad mini 8,4" restylé, ca vous parle ?
903 votes
app

  • Nouveautés

  • Gratuites

  • Payantes

A propos | Mentions légales | Infos Cookies | Contacts | Emploi | RSS | Apps | © Mac4Ever.com - Eurekoo SARL