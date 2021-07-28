Des requêtes Siri retirées pour les Apps tierces à partir d'iOS 15

Cupertino a prévenu officiellement les développeurs que certaines requêtes Siri disponibles pour les applications tierces ne seront plus prises en charge lors de la sortie des versions finales d'iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, watchOS 8 et macOS 12 Monterey cet automne. Si ces requêtes sont adressées à l'assistant virtuel d'Apple, ce dernier répondra simplement que la demande ne peut pas être traitée.
Les requêtes qui ne seront plus prises en charge incluent des options de configuration pour la voiture via CarPlay, certaines tâches pour les listes et les notes, des options de paiement, la recherche de photos, la réservation pour les trajets, les QR codes et les recherches d'historique d'appels en VoIP. Ces retraits pourraient s'expliquer par le faible intérêt des utilisateurs, ou le peu d'intégration au sein des applications, comme Uber qui a retiré la possibilité de faire appelle à Siri pour les réservations en 2018 après avoir proposé la fonctionnalité pendant quelques années.
CarPlay
Set Audio Source in Car: INSetAudioSourceInCarIntent
Set Climate Settings in Car: INSetClimateSettingsInCarIntent
Set Defroster Settings in Car: INSetDefrosterSettingsInCarIntent
Set Seat Settings in Car: INSetSeatSettingsInCarIntent
Save Profile in Car: INSaveProfileInCarIntent
Set Profile in Car: INSetProfileInCarIntent
Set Radio Station: INSetRadioStationIntent
Lists and Notes
Append to Note: INAppendToNoteIntent
Create Task List: INCreateTaskListIntent
Delete a Task: INDeleteTasksIntent
Payments
Pay a Bill: INPayBillIntent
Search for Bills: INSearchForBillsIntent
Transfer Money (between accounts): INTransferMoneyIntent
Photos
Search for Photos: INSearchForPhotosIntent
Start Photo Playback: INStartPhotoPlaybackIntent
Ride Booking
Note: While Siri functionality will be removed from the following intents, Maps functionality will continue to be supported.
List Ride Options: INListRideOptionsIntent
Request a Ride: INRequestRideIntent
Get the Ride Status: INGetRideStatusIntent
Cancel Ride: INCancelRideIntent
Send Ride Feedback: INSendRideFeedbackIntent
Visual Codes
Get Visual Code: INGetVisualCodeIntent
VoIP Calling
Search Call History: INSearchCallHistoryIntent
