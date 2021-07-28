Des requêtes Siri retirées pour les Apps tierces à partir d'iOS 15

CarPlay



Set Audio Source in Car: INSetAudioSourceInCarIntent

Set Climate Settings in Car: INSetClimateSettingsInCarIntent

Set Defroster Settings in Car: INSetDefrosterSettingsInCarIntent

Set Seat Settings in Car: INSetSeatSettingsInCarIntent

Save Profile in Car: INSaveProfileInCarIntent

Set Profile in Car: INSetProfileInCarIntent

Set Radio Station: INSetRadioStationIntent



Lists and Notes



Append to Note: INAppendToNoteIntent

Create Task List: INCreateTaskListIntent

Delete a Task: INDeleteTasksIntent



Payments



Pay a Bill: INPayBillIntent

Search for Bills: INSearchForBillsIntent

Transfer Money (between accounts): INTransferMoneyIntent



Photos



Search for Photos: INSearchForPhotosIntent

Start Photo Playback: INStartPhotoPlaybackIntent



Ride Booking



Note: While Siri functionality will be removed from the following intents, Maps functionality will continue to be supported.

List Ride Options: INListRideOptionsIntent

Request a Ride: INRequestRideIntent

Get the Ride Status: INGetRideStatusIntent

Cancel Ride: INCancelRideIntent

Send Ride Feedback: INSendRideFeedbackIntent



Visual Codes



Get Visual Code: INGetVisualCodeIntent



VoIP Calling



Search Call History: INSearchCallHistoryIntent

Cupertino a prévenu officiellement les développeurs que certaines requêtes Siri disponibles pour les applications tierces ne seront plus prises en charge lors de la sortie des versions finales d'iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, watchOS 8 et macOS 12 Monterey cet automne. Si ces requêtes sont adressées à l'assistant virtuel d'Apple,Les requêtes qui ne seront plus prises en charge incluent, certaines tâches pour les listes et les notes, des options de paiement, la recherche de photos, la réservation pour les trajets, les QR codes et les recherches d'historique d'appels en VoIP. Ces retraits pourraient s'expliquer par le faible intérêt des utilisateurs, ou le peu d'intégration au sein des applications, comme Uber qui a retiré la possibilité de faire appelle à Siri pour les réservations en 2018 après avoir proposé la fonctionnalité pendant quelques années.