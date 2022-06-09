Retrouvez la playlist des musiques de la keynote !

Chaque année, elle porte un soin tout particulier au choix des nombreuses musiques qui peuvent être entendues. Aussi, nous vous proposons la playlist de ces dernières, présentant un bel éventail de styles.
• ‘Devotion (Protoculture Remix)’ - Liquid Soul
• 'Out of Ordinary' - Oliver Tree
• 'she's all i wanna be' - Tate McRae
• 'Abla Deme Lazim Olur' - Lalalar
• 'How We Do' - Nayana IZ
• 'Peuple Pollock' - Train fou
• 'Auto' - Wave Racer
• 'La Perla' - Sofia Kourtesis
• 'Midas' - Harvey Causon
• 'The Last Goodbye (feat. Bettye LaVette)' - ODESZA
• 'Romance With a Memory' - Oliver Sim
• 'Plum (feat. Sega Bodega)' - Omega Sapien
• 'Ram Ram' - Ilaiyaraaja & Kirk Spencer
• ‘I’m Always Here’ - Jimi Jamison
• ‘Thoughts About You’ - Robert Bagshaw & Emily Taylor
• 'Village of the Shadows' - Capcom Sound Team
• 'Protection from Evil' - Ibibio Sound Machine