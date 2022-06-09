Actualité

Retrouvez la playlist des musiques de la keynote !

Comme à son habitude, Apple a agrémenté la keynote de la WWDC 2022 d'une multitude de vidéos très variées, afin de présenter au mieux iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16 et bien sûr macOS Ventura.

Chaque année, elle porte un soin tout particulier au choix des nombreuses musiques qui peuvent être entendues. Aussi, nous vous proposons la playlist de ces dernières, présentant un bel éventail de styles.

'Behind The Sun' - ODESZA
‘Devotion (Protoculture Remix)’ - Liquid Soul
'Out of Ordinary' - Oliver Tree
'she's all i wanna be' - Tate McRae
'Abla Deme Lazim Olur' - Lalalar
'How We Do' - Nayana IZ
'Peuple Pollock' - Train fou
'Auto' - Wave Racer
'La Perla' - Sofia Kourtesis
'Midas' - Harvey Causon
'The Last Goodbye (feat. Bettye LaVette)' - ODESZA
'Romance With a Memory' - Oliver Sim
'Plum (feat. Sega Bodega)' - Omega Sapien
'Ram Ram' - Ilaiyaraaja & Kirk Spencer
‘I’m Always Here’ - Jimi Jamison
‘Thoughts About You’ - Robert Bagshaw & Emily Taylor
'Village of the Shadows' - Capcom Sound Team
'Protection from Evil' - Ibibio Sound Machine


Et on vous remet LE moment de la keynote, qu'il ne fallait absolument pas manquer !

