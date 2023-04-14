Le Top des Apps pour Mac ! PARTIE I (ORLM #475)

Le Top des Apps pour Mac !

Tous les coups de coeur sous la vidéo !

Photos, graphismes, utilitaires, best of des alternatives aux programmes standards du marché, facturés de plus en plus chers, quand on ne vous force pas à souscrire un abonnement. A ce propos, les éditeurs historiques ne sont-ils pas des rentiers ? Est-il possible d’innover - encore - en matière logiciel ? Débats !

Les 50 applications cités dans l'émission :

1- Pixelmator Pro

2- Luminar Neo

3- Picktorial

4- PhotoScape X

5- Autodesk Pixlr

6- Affinity Designer

7- Graphic Converter

8- Peakto

9- PDF ELEMENTS

10- Blender

11- DiffusionBee

12- Tripmode

13- Image2icon

14- QBlocker

15- Amphetamine

16- Sirimote

17- ExpressVPN

18- WiFI explorer

19- Netspot

20- Lighweight PDF

21- PopClic

22- Dozer

23- Memory Clean 3

24- Displays

25- Coconut Battery

26- Zuriweb

27- SetApp

28- Magnet

29- Moom

30- Rectangle

31- Oversight

32- Skitch

33- iStat menus

34- GrandPerspective

35- AppZapper

36- Lingon

37- SwitchResX

38- Sync Folders Pro

39- Imazing

40- Apple Configurator

41- MoneyStats

42- Bartender

43- Gemini

44- Cleanshot

45- Yoink

46- Jump Desktop

47- Pareto Security

48- Onyx

49- CLEANMYMAC

50- MacTracker

La fine équipe d’On refait le Mac a sélectionné pour vous nos 100 apps chouchou !