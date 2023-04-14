Le Top des Apps pour Mac ! PARTIE I (ORLM #475)
Par Didier - Publié le
Le Top des Apps pour Mac !
Quelles sont les meilleures applications pour Mac ? La fine équipe d’On refait le Mac a sélectionné pour vous nos 100 apps chouchou !
Les 50 applications cités dans l'émission :
2- Luminar Neo
3- Picktorial
4- PhotoScape X
5- Autodesk Pixlr
6- Affinity Designer
7- Graphic Converter
8- Peakto
9- PDF ELEMENTS
10- Blender
11- DiffusionBee
12- Tripmode
13- Image2icon
14- QBlocker
15- Amphetamine
16- Sirimote
17- ExpressVPN
18- WiFI explorer
19- Netspot
20- Lighweight PDF
21- PopClic
22- Dozer
23- Memory Clean 3
24- Displays
25- Coconut Battery
26- Zuriweb
27- SetApp
28- Magnet
29- Moom
30- Rectangle
31- Oversight
32- Skitch
33- iStat menus
34- GrandPerspective
35- AppZapper
36- Lingon
37- SwitchResX
38- Sync Folders Pro
39- Imazing
40- Apple Configurator
41- MoneyStats
42- Bartender
43- Gemini
44- Cleanshot
45- Yoink
46- Jump Desktop
47- Pareto Security
48- Onyx
49- CLEANMYMAC
50- MacTracker
Sur le même sujet, la rédaction vous conseille :