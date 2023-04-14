Mac mini M2 MacBook Pro M2 EcoTech Sunology iPhone 14 Test Apple Antivirus Mac Dock Thunderbolt Intego

Le Top des Apps pour Mac ! PARTIE I (ORLM #475)

Par Didier - Publié le

2 commentaires
Et oui les amis, c'est le week-end, l'heure de... refaire le Mac !

Le Top des Apps pour Mac !



Quelles sont les meilleures applications pour Mac ? La fine équipe d’On refait le Mac a sélectionné pour vous nos 100 apps chouchou !

Tous les coups de coeur sous la vidéo !



Photos, graphismes, utilitaires, best of des alternatives aux programmes standards du marché, facturés de plus en plus chers, quand on ne vous force pas à souscrire un abonnement. A ce propos, les éditeurs historiques ne sont-ils pas des rentiers ? Est-il possible d’innover - encore - en matière logiciel ? Débats !


Les 50 applications cités dans l'émission :



1- Pixelmator Pro
2- Luminar Neo
3- Picktorial
4- PhotoScape X
5- Autodesk Pixlr
6- Affinity Designer
7- Graphic Converter
8- Peakto
9- PDF ELEMENTS
10- Blender
11- DiffusionBee
12- Tripmode
13- Image2icon
14- QBlocker
15- Amphetamine
16- Sirimote
17- ExpressVPN
18- WiFI explorer
19- Netspot
20- Lighweight PDF
21- PopClic
22- Dozer
23- Memory Clean 3
24- Displays
25- Coconut Battery
26- Zuriweb
27- SetApp
28- Magnet
29- Moom
30- Rectangle
31- Oversight
32- Skitch
33- iStat menus
34- GrandPerspective
35- AppZapper
36- Lingon
37- SwitchResX
38- Sync Folders Pro
39- Imazing
40- Apple Configurator
41- MoneyStats
42- Bartender
43- Gemini
44- Cleanshot
45- Yoink
46- Jump Desktop
47- Pareto Security
48- Onyx
49- CLEANMYMAC
50- MacTracker

