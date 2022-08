Plex : changez votre mot de passe ! Les données utilisateur ont été compromises

Dear Plex User,

We want you to be aware of an incident involving your Plex account information yesterday. While we believe the actual impact of this incident is limited, we want to ensure you have the right information and tools to keep your account secure.



What happened

Yesterday, we discovered suspicious activity on one of our databases.



We immediately began an investigation and it does appear that a third- party was able to access a limited subset of data that includes emails, usernames, and encrypted passwords. Even though all account asswords that could have been accessed were hashed and secured in accordance with best practices, out of an abundance of caution we are requiring all Plex accounts to have their password reset. Rest assured that credit card and other payment data are not stored on our servers at all and were not vulnerable in this incident.

Dans un message envoyé à ses utilisateurs,. A priori, les mots de passe ne sont pas visibles en clair, et sont bien-sûr chiffrés, hashés... mais ces données restent parfois exploitables malgré tout. Bref, mieux vaut prévenir que guérir, et il estet d'utiliser (si possible) la double authentification.et prend en charge la plupart des NAS du marché (Synology, Drobo, WD, QNap...). Pour la consultation, des apps sont disponibles pour iOS, iPadOS et AppleTV.