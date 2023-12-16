Les 100 cadeaux tech de Noël, partie 2 ! ORLM-497
Par Didier Pulicani - Publié le
Les 100 cadeaux tech de Noël !
Seconde émission spéciale Noël d’On refait le Mac consacrée aux 100 cadeaux Tech à poser aux pieds du sapin. Avec sur notre lettre au père noël, cette semaine, les meilleurs accessoires pour Mac, disque SSD, Hub, moniteurs, chargeurs et routeurs wifi.
Les 100 cadeaux tech
Accessoires Mac :
• Housse MacBook Pro/Air 13
• Function Desk Mat Pro
• SSD SanDisk Pro blade transport 2To
• SSD SanDisk G-Drive Project 6To
• SSD LaCie Mobile drive
• Disque Dur Seagate Star Wars 2To
• Crucial X10 Pro 1To Portable SSD
• Dual USB 10Gbps Transcend 1To
• Écran LG UltraGear 45"
• Écran Samsung Viewfinity S9
• HiRise Pro pour iMac / moniteurs
• XtremeMac XCube Pro
• Facecam Pro Elgato
• Sonnettech station d'accueil
• Orbi 960 Series
• eero Max 7
• Écran Duex Plus
Objets connectés :
• Guirlande Twinkly 100
• Guirlande Twinkly 250
• Nanoleaf smart holiday string lights
• Philips hue Festavia 250
• Philips hue Lightstrip extérieur 2m
• WIZ Smart neon flex strip
• eufy Clean x8 Pro
• Serrure Nuki
• Serrure Netatmo
• Eve Motion
• Amazon Echo Hub
• Echo Show 8 (2021)
• Echo Show 8 (2023)
• arlo Pro 3 Floodlight
• Philips hue Starter Kit E27 (couleurs)
• WIZ Portrait smart desk light
• Aimoov smart cam
• Carpuride W502
• NutriSpin 6 Meal Pet
Batteries :
• Belkin Boost Charge Magnetic
• Batterie Anker MultiDevise fast Charging
• Xstorm Magnetic Wireless Power Bank
• Xstorm Power Bank Essential
• Novodio Stickn Go
• Batterie Anker 767
• Panneaux solaires Sunology (5% avec
SUNPLAY_MAC4EVER)
• Batterie EcoFlow River 2 Pro/Max
• Batterie Anker Solix
• EcoJoko
• nrLINK