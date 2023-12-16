Top Promos Apple MacBook Pro M3 à -10% MacBook Air M1 à -22% Test Apple Antivirus Mac Dock Thunderbolt Sunology Comparatif iPhone

Les 100 cadeaux tech de Noël, partie 2  ! ORLM-497

Et oui les amis, c'est le week-end, l'heure de... refaire le Mac !

Les 100 cadeaux tech de Noël !



Seconde émission spéciale Noël d’On refait le Mac consacrée aux 100 cadeaux Tech à poser aux pieds du sapin. Avec sur notre lettre au père noël, cette semaine, les meilleurs accessoires pour Mac, disque SSD, Hub, moniteurs, chargeurs et routeurs wifi.

Les 100 cadeaux tech de Noël !




Si vous êtes en quête d’objets connectés, notre sélection de lampes et accessoires pour équiper votre maison. Une sélection spéciale de batteries pour toutes les bourses, pour alimenter votre iPhone, Mac ou encore votre maison.Et pour conclure, nos coups de coeur de 2023, nos produits tech qu’il faut absolument posséder !Débats !


Les 100 cadeaux tech



Accessoires Mac :

Housse MacBook Pro/Air 13
Function Desk Mat Pro
SSD SanDisk Pro blade transport 2To
SSD SanDisk G-Drive Project 6To
SSD LaCie Mobile drive
Disque Dur Seagate Star Wars 2To
Crucial X10 Pro 1To Portable SSD
Dual USB 10Gbps Transcend 1To
Écran LG UltraGear 45"
Écran Samsung Viewfinity S9
HiRise Pro pour iMac / moniteurs
XtremeMac XCube Pro
Facecam Pro Elgato
Sonnettech station d'accueil
Orbi 960 Series
eero Max 7
Écran Duex Plus

Objets connectés :

Guirlande Twinkly 100
Guirlande Twinkly 250
Nanoleaf smart holiday string lights
Philips hue Festavia 250
Philips hue Lightstrip extérieur 2m
WIZ Smart neon flex strip
eufy Clean x8 Pro
Serrure Nuki
Serrure Netatmo
Eve Motion
Amazon Echo Hub
Echo Show 8 (2021)
Echo Show 8 (2023)
arlo Pro 3 Floodlight
Philips hue Starter Kit E27 (couleurs)
WIZ Portrait smart desk light
Aimoov smart cam
Carpuride W502
NutriSpin 6 Meal Pet

Batteries :

Belkin Boost Charge Magnetic
Batterie Anker MultiDevise fast Charging
Xstorm Magnetic Wireless Power Bank
Xstorm Power Bank Essential
Novodio Stickn Go
Batterie Anker 767
Panneaux solaires Sunology (5% avec SUNPLAY_MAC4EVER)
Batterie EcoFlow River 2 Pro/Max
Batterie Anker Solix
EcoJoko
nrLINK

Les 100 cadeaux tech de Noël, partie 2  ! ORLM-497

UPDF vs. PDF Expert : quelle est la meilleure alternative à Adobe Acrobat ?

UPDF vs. PDF Expert : quelle est la meilleure alternative à Adobe Acrobat ?

Il existe sur le marché plusieurs alternatives à Adobe Acrobat pour éditer ses PDF. Mais quel est le meilleur logiciel ?

Intel dans la course à l'IA avec ses puces Core Ultra !

Intel dans la course à l'IA avec ses puces Core Ultra !

Intel propose enfin ses premières puces Core Ultra Meteor Lake, se distinguant par un module dédié aux calculs d'intelligence...

Jusqu'à -1420€ sur le Mac Pro M2 Ultra !

Jusqu'à -1420€ sur le Mac Pro M2 Ultra !

Présenté en même temps que le MacBook Air M2 15 pouces et les Mac Studio M2 Max et M2 Ultra, le Mac Pro Apple Silicon apparait...

Une première promo sur le MacBook Pro M3 Pro (-149€) ! Livré avant Noël !

Une première promo sur le MacBook Pro M3 Pro (-149€) ! Livré avant Noël !

Si vous lorgnez sur le MacBook Pro M3 Pro, c'est peut-être le moment de saisir votre tirelire à pleines mains avant de l'envoyer s'écraser...

49,25€ pour une licence à vie d'Office Mac 2021 : GoDeal24 lance sa promo de Noël !

49,25€ pour une licence à vie d'Office Mac 2021 : GoDeal24 lance sa promo de Noël !

Godeal24 est un distributeur mondial de logiciels informatiques. Pour Noël, Godeal24 propose de nombreux logiciels informatiques à des prix...

Pixelmator Pro optimise vos photos et vidéos HDR

Pixelmator Pro optimise vos photos et vidéos HDR

À l’image de ce qu’elle propose pour Photomator, la Pixelmator Team poursuit le développement de Pixelmator Pro et vient ainsi de...

Le clavier mécanique Logitech pour Mac à son meileur prix pour Noël !

Le clavier mécanique Logitech pour Mac à son meileur prix pour Noël !

Les claviers mécaniques ont le vent en poupe actuellement et une vente flash permet aujourd'hui de s'offrir le Logitech MX Mechanical en version Mini et...

Geekbench ML mesure les capacités IA des Mac et PC (quels sont vos scores ?)

Geekbench ML mesure les capacités IA des Mac et PC (quels sont vos scores ?)

Après une version 0.5 réservée aux smarpthone Apple et Android, Primate Labs propose Geekbench ML sur Mac, Windows et Linux afin de...

Test de l'iMac M3 : un Mac rapide en perte de vitesse ?

Test de l'iMac M3 : un Mac rapide en perte de vitesse ?
7
Test des MacBook Pro M3, M3 Pro et M3 Max : évolution ou révolution ?

Test des MacBook Pro M3, M3 Pro et M3 Max : évolution ou révolution ?

