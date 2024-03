Un tour de l'Apple Park avec Joz en voiturette de golf !

0:00 Intro

0:33 The Evolution Of The iPhone

6:46 The iPhone Camera

9:59 My Camera Feature Request

11:47 What About The Lens Flare?

14:17 How Is Apple Thinking About A.I.?

18:58 The Power Of The Ecosystem

21:30 It's "Joz"!

23:04 Joz's Favorite iPhone Moment

26:31 Has The iPhone Plateaued?

28:19 Apple's Approach To The Camera

31:16 Creators Are Using iPhone Over DSLR Cameras

33:07 What Joz Is Excited About

38:15 Joz's Top 3 iPhones